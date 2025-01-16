Federal K-9 officer hospitalized after being shot by suspect accused of killing Brazoria Co. deputy

A DPS helicopter rushed federal K-9 officer Rocky to the Westbury Animal Hospital after he led authorities to a murder suspect who was hiding in a dumpster. Investigators say the dog's action saved many lives.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- From a hero who was lost, we turn to the hero we nearly lost. A federal K-9 was injured during a shootout with a fugitive at the center of a "Blue Alert."

The Houston Police Department said Robert Lee Davis, who is accused of shooting and killing Brazoria County Deputy Jesus Vargas, was shot to death, ending an hours-long manhunt.

Law enforcement is crediting 1-year-old U.S. Marshall K-9 Rocky, leading them to Davis' hideout.

Sources told Eyewitness News that Davis was hiding in a dumpster in an alleyway for about five hours on Stella Link Road, where Vargas was killed.

Rocky followed Davis' scent and began fearlessly digging in the dumpster, alerting authorities, which led to Davis' discovery.

Davis reportedly shot Rocky twice when officers opened the dumpster, prompting officers to return fire.

Brazoria County deputy Jesus Vargas was killed after being shot by a suspect on Stella Link Road in southwest Houston, according to officials.

"They shot the dog," first responders can be heard saying over the radio. "Rushing it to try and get it some help."

The four-legged fighter was clinging to life in the arms of a U.S. Marshal while a DPS helicopter rushed the federal K-9 to the Westbury Animal Hospital.

Unlike the shots that killed Vargas, these ones weren't fatal.

"Rocky like the boxer, but better," HPD Chief Noe Diaz said.

Given how violent the day was, it was a better outcome for Rocky than expected.

"We lost a hero today. We almost lost two," District Attorney Sean Teare said.

"They're part of our existence as a police department, as law enforcement in general," Chief Diaz said. "I want to thank Col. Martin for allowing that to happen. The governor's office as well, for letting that chopper land here."

Five hours earlier, Deputy Vargas was shot and killed on Stella Link Road, just north of the South Loop.

Davis was believed to have run away, but police say he was hiding out undetected in the dumpster the entire time.

Records show Davis has a criminal history dating back to 1990, the most recent being from December 2024 for aggravated sexual assault charges against a relative.

The Timeline

11:41 a.m.: A deputy-involved shooting was reported

1:50 p.m.: Officials confirmed a Brazoria County deputy was shot

2:02 p.m.: HPD confirms Deputy Jesus Vargas died from his injuries

2:16 p.m.: Authorities identified Robert Lee Davis as the suspect and released photos of him

3:28 p.m.: Vargas' body was escorted from the hospital to the medical examiner's office

4:50 p.m.: Reports of shots fired near the original scene on Stella Link Road

5:15 p.m.: Federal K-9 officer was rushed to the hospital

5:17 p.m.: HPD confirmed on social media that the suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement

