Suspect at center of Brazoria County deputy's death has been shot and killed, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department said the suspect accused of shooting and killing Brazoria County Deputy Jesus Vargas was shot to death, ending an hours-long manhunt.

The initial shooting happened shortly before noon on Stella Link Road, just north of the South Loop.

The sheriff's office said Deputy Jesus "Jesse" Vargas was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he died.

Authorities said Vargas served the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office for 17 years. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Shortly after authorities conducted a news conference about the search for the suspect, a "Blue Alert" was sent across the state.

The manhunt continued for nearly five hours until the suspect, identified as Robert Lee Davis, aka Sean Christopher Davis, was shot and killed by law enforcement.

Sources told Eyewitness News that he was hiding in a dumpster in an alleyway the entire time, near the initial shooting. A U.S. Marshal K-9, Rocky, alerted authorities, which led to Davis' discovery.

Davis reportedly shot Rocky twice when authorities opened the dumpster, prompting officers to return fire.

A DPS helicopter rushed the federal K-9 to the Westbury Animal Hospital.

"This afternoon, we lost a local hero," Mayor John Whitmire said. "(Vargas) attempted to apprehend a repeat violence offender, and he lost his life. The suspect shot (Vargas) as he approached him to serve the warrant."

Records show Davis has a criminal history dating back to 1990, the most recent being from December 2024 for aggravated sexual assault charges against a relative.

"There is evil in this world. There are demonic people in this world," U.S. Marshall Chief Michael O'Connor said. "Law enforcement stands steadfast to pursue this evilness and the demonic nature as they are predators preying on the public."

