51-year-old man's remains identified in Deer Park pipeline blast, dayslong fire, police say

The Energy Transfer pipeline fire burned for four days, forcing those living closest out of their homes.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office used a forensic technique to identify the body of a driver believed to have crashed into an above-ground pipeline valve and caused it to burn for days, the Deer Park Police Department said on Monday.

According to police, the medical examiner's office identified 51-year-old Deer Park resident Jonathan McEvoy as the person whose remains were inside a white Lexus SUV that had been off-limits as Energy Transfer's pipeline burned from Sept. 16-19.

Police said radiography comparison, a technique that uses radiographic images to identify the deceased, was used, leading to McEvoy's identity.

Police didn't disclose details about McEvoy's cause or manner of death.

While the fire is still under investigation, authorities already said McEvoy's vehicle veered off Spencer Highway, drove through a chain-link gate, and slammed into the valve. The blast and fire immediately sent neighbors living a street over out of their homes, and days later, they returned to melted vehicles, siding, and water damage from fire crews hosing down the dwellings.

There were no other injuries or deaths.

