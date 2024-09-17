Class will continue Tuesday for La Porte ISD after pipeline fire prompts shelter-in-place orders

Eyewitness News reports from a school close to the pipeline fire that prompted a shelter-in-place on campus.

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Classes will continue for La Porte ISD on Tuesday after two schools in close vicinity of a pipeline fire were ordered to shelter in place Monday.

City of La Porte officials said the incident began at about 9:55 a.m. when a pipeline, owned by Energy Transfer, exploded near Spencer Highway and Canada. According to a statement from Deer Park police, an SUV drove through a fence on the west side of a Walmart parking lot and hit an above-ground pipeline valve.

The flames grew at one point, creating smaller grass fires that crews worked to keep under control. City leaders said the impact zone is about a half-mile from the fire.

The explosion prompted evacuations for about 50 homes and shelter-in-place orders for Heritage and College Park elementary schools. Nearby roads, such as Pasadena Boulevard near East Boulevard, were closing, forcing drivers to find a detour.

La Porte ISD assured the public that students were safe and remained indoors as school continued to function normally. However, several parents still opted to pick up their children early from school.

"It was very nerve-wracking. My body is still shaking. I honestly didn't know what to think. I just needed to get my children home. It's nothing against the school. I just know when my children are with me, I can protect them the best I can," parent Leslie Shawmeker said.

A few hours before the end of school, the district announced that school buses wouldn't be able to transport students living in evacuated zones. Staff contacted parents to arrange for pick-up from campus.

Energy Transfer's statement said that the pipeline has been isolated so that the residual product can safely burn itself out. However, no timeline was given on how long that would take.

For families living in evacuated zones, the district asks parents to drive their children to school on Tuesday morning if possible. Meanwhile, the transportation department is working on alternative plans for those needing bus service.

Energy Transfer encourages anyone who was evacuated and/or impacted by the pipeline fire and needs assistance to call 855-430-4491. An operator will ask for your name, phone number, address, and what assistance you need. The company said all phone calls will be returned promptly.

