METRO police chief responds to videos showing violent incidents along rail line

The videos were shared with ABC13 with the claims that officers did not respond in a timely manner to the assaults.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Chief of the METRO Police Department is reacting to videos showing violent incidents on rail platforms.

A METRO insider shared the videos with ABC13, claiming they expose problems within the department. Chief Vera Bumpers says they show officers doing their jobs.

All the videos are from the Northline Transit Center. In two of them, officers are struggling with suspects and have to use their Tasers. At times, bystanders step in to help.

A separate, more disturbing video captured a sexual assault in progress. The victim is unconscious. The responding officers have what appears to be a less-than-urgent response.

"They did arrive in 14 minutes," Bumpers explained. "They were responding with the information they had. The dispatcher initially dispatched that as an indecent exposure. Nobody involved. He was just showing himself."

According to METRO's website, major crimes, which include sex assaults, have nearly tripled over the last two fiscal years, from 460 in 2022-2023 to 1,279 in 2023 to 2024.

Bumpers attribute the increase partly to new reporting categories but admit it cannot be ignored.

"We're going to do whatever we need to do to ensure everyone's safety," said Bumpers.

Bumpers say that means adding 20 new police officers to the force next year and armed security guards throughout the transit system.

The officers shown in the video were said to have used their training and were able to take the suspects into custody, Bumpers said.

Police are still searching for the suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman on video.

Edwin Lamont Smith was not charged until they could talk to the victim. He now has a warrant for his arrest.

