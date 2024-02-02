2 people shot on METRORail platform on Fulton Street after fight on train, police say

A fight reportedly unfolded on the train, and when the people involved got off, one of them pulled out a gun and fired shots.

A fight reportedly unfolded on the train, and when the people involved got off, one of them pulled out a gun and fired shots.

A fight reportedly unfolded on the train, and when the people involved got off, one of them pulled out a gun and fired shots.

A fight reportedly unfolded on the train, and when the people involved got off, one of them pulled out a gun and fired shots.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were shot on a METRO platform in north Houston overnight, according to police.

Officials said it started as a fight on one of the METRORail red line trains around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

When the people involved in the fight got off the train on Fulton Street, one of them reportedly pulled out a gun and fired shots.

One victim had a graze wound, and the other person was shot in the hand, METRO police said.

Officials did not say if anyone had been taken into custody.