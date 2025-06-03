Traffic trouble in Fulshear as city struggles to keep up with population

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- From FM 1463 to the Fulshear Town Center, orange barrels are everywhere in the city of Fulshear.

When ABC13 asked resident John Boren about driving around, he said he's seen remarkable change in a short time.

"Now, it is jam-packed from morning until night," Boren said.

Interim Public Works Manager Cliff Brouhard outlines the unique position of the city at the moment.

"Because Fulshear is such a fast-growing city and a very young city, most of our roads are very, very new," Brouhard said.

That is the good news, but a drive around Greater Houston will show you what Texas weather can do - wear and tear -- that make for a miserable ride. To avoid the pitfall of potholes, the city of Fulshear tightened its maintenance guidelines this spring.

The city uses a Pavement Condition Index to grade the roads. A perfect score of 100 is for new roads, and while the city once used 55 as a standard, it's increased that to 70.

"So we know that we need to start building up a maintenance fund for 20 years, 30 years' time," Fulshear City Manager Zach Goodlander said. "When the road needs to be replaced, it can be replaced, and that if we need to make repairs in the interim, then we can do those repairs."

Some roads are going from asphalt to concrete, like Harris Street near the Fulshear Town Center, which will include a pedestrian plaza. But what about FM 1463? It has busy stretches down to one or two lanes each way.

"1463 in the year 2025 was always going to be challenging because there's so much drainage work, so many utilities, and fiber lines in the way, driveways, and existing traffic," Goodlander said. "I think what we've tried to encourage with TxDOT is just to at least communicate."

The city has partnered with TxDOT to begin posting updates online, hopefully making updates more accessible at www.fulsheartexas.gov/1463 TxDOT currently says the road work on FM 1463 between Fry Road and FM 1093 is scheduled for completion in late 2026 or early 2027.

