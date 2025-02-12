City of Baytown under boil water notice due to low water pressure following water main break

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Baytown is under a boil water notice Wednesday after a water main break on Bayway Drive that continues to cause low water pressure.
The boil water notice is for residents and businesses along Bayway Drive from Spur 330 to Bayvilla Drive and along Baker Road from Bayway Drive to Bush Road.
The notice means anyone in the impacted areas should boil water prior to drinking, cooking, ice making, brushing teeth, and washing hands/face to kill harmful bacteria and other microbes. Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
Before using the water, it should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. You could also use bottled water.
According to the city, water line repairs are being made in the Lakewood and Baker Road areas. Service was temporarily restored Wednesday morning, officials said, but when water pressure didn't return back to necessary levels, the boil water notice was issued as a precaution.
The following areas are affected:
Along Bayway:
Bayway Dr
Middleton St
Baker Rd
St. James
Lakewood
Myrtle Dr
Crabapple Dr
Chestnut St
Boxwood Dr
Persimmon Dr
Almond Dr
Mossey Oak Dr
Oak Haven Dr
Pin Oak Dr
Rollingwood Dr
Rollingwood St
Crestway Dr
N Burnett Dr
Azalea Dr
Willow Ln
Post Oak SZt
Red Bud Ln
Caldwell St
Lazy Ln
Tanglewood Dr
Robin Rd
N Holly Dr
Holly Dr
Honeysuckle Dr
Jasmine Dr
Timber Ln
Meador Ln
Wildrose Dr
Wildwood St
Hackberry St
Burnett Dr
S Burnett Dr
Yaupon Dr
Lakewood Dr
Mayhaw St
Greenbriar Dr
Natchez
Winkler Dr
Rue Orleans St
Pointe Royale
Quintana Acres/ Wooster Heights
W Shreck St
Steinman St
Woods St
Weaver St
Foster St
Brownwood
Boise Ave
W Bayshore Dr
Bayshore Dr
Martha St
Harvey Blvd
Ridgeway Ave
Pond Cir
Cabaniss
Crow Rd
Mapleton Ave
Iowa St
Katherine
MacArthur
Queens Ct
Wooster Terrace/ Wooster/Sterling Baytown/ Sweeny
Fortner St
Scarlett St
Arbor St
North St
Douglas St
Coburn St
Barnes St
Wooster St
Abbott St
John-A St
Ashby St
Church
Park St
Bayvilla Dr
Craigmont Place/Decker Terrace (also known as The Village - neighborhood)
Crestmont St
Shirley St
Village Ln
Craigmont Blvd
Deborah Ln
Ponderosa Dr
Sage Circle
Larch Dr
Hemlock Dr
Vae Dr
Louise St
Leland Dr
Lilian St
Hazel St
Lorraine Dr
Hemlock Dr
Gayla Ln
Willowview Dr
Linda Ln
The Village Apartments
West Lodge Apartments
Lantern Park
Coachman Dr
Carriage Ln
Cobblestone Ln
Lantern Ln
Coachlight Ln
Surrey Ln
Quail Hollow
Quail Hollow Dr
Woodstone Dr
Ripple Creek Dr
Ripple Creek Cir
Shelldrake Way
Fawndale Way
Sandpiper Dr
Sandalwood Circle
Quail Hollow Cir
Heatherwood Dr
Meadowood Dr
Meadowood Cir
Quailwood Dr
Reflection Cir
Stonehedge Dr
Deerwood Cir
Country Club Oaks
Fairway Dr
Glenhaven Dr
Mustang Ln
Ashwood Dr
Inverness Dr
Arrowhead Dr
Merion Ln
Tamarach Dr
Somerset Dr
Interlachen St
Goose Creek Dr
Homewood Ln
Country Club Dr
Country Club View
St Andrews Dr
Burning Tree Dr
Quail Hollow Dr
Ironwood Dr
Alamance Dr
Cynda Brooke Dr
Sawgrass Dr
Santee Dr
Green Tee Dr
Applerock Dr
The City of Baytown first alerted customers to an issue Tuesday night, when it said crews were working on the main waterline that feeds the eastern and central part of Baytown, requiring the water to temporarily be shut off. The recent rainfall also hindered the repair process, the city said.
By 11 a.m. Wednesday, the issue continued, impacting two schools in Goose Creek CISD, including Travis Elementary and Baytown Junior School. Neither school had running water.
At 2 p.m., the boil water notice went into effect.
The city said it will release another update when the notice is lifted.