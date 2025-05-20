DA dismisses charges against GOP activist and former HPD captain in voter fraud conspiracy case

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Almost all charges have been dismissed in a voter fraud conspiracy case from 2020, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The video above is from a 2022 report.

On Tuesday, the DA announced that it filed motions to dismiss four felony indictments against GOP activist Steven Hotze and three of five felony charges against former Houston police captain Mark Aguirre.

"The charges stem from a baseless voter fraud conspiracy scheme that culminated in a roadside confrontation alleged to have been committed by Mark Aguirre on an innocent HVAC repairman in October 2020," the district attorney's office said in a release.

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Former HPD Capt. Mark Anthony Aguirre charged with holding air conditioning man at gunpoint in fake voter-fraud conspiracy

In October 2020, Hotze funded The Liberty Center, a group to investigate voter fraud. According to court records, Mark Aguirre, a private investigator working for that group, surveilled and then ran his car into an AC repairman's truck, believing it was carrying thousands of fraudulent mail ballots. Aguirre then allegedly held the repairman at gunpoint until officers arrived. There were no ballots in the truck nor were they found in a search of the repairman's property.

Hotze had been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (a motor vehicle), unlawful restraint, aggravated robbery, and engaging in organized crime -- aggravated assault with firearm.

Similarly, Aguirre was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (a firearm), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (a motor vehicle), and unlawful restraint causing serious bodily injury. He was then later also charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized crime -- aggravated assault with firearm.

Officials said Aguirre will still be prosecuted for two felonies: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (a firearm) and unlawful restraint.

After reviewing the case, the DA's office said they could not prove any of the remaining charges beyond a reasonable doubt, adding that they "should not have been filed."

