Houston 'family man' sues GOP activist Hotze after 'violent' traffic stop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Five months after one of the most "bizarre" incidents in an already bizarre election season, an air conditioning repair man is blaming a well-known GOP activist for a faked accident that ended with the repair man face down with a gun to his head.In a newly filed lawsuit on Tuesday, the repair man, David Lopez, alleges longtime GOP Activist Dr. Steven Hotze approved of, paid for and directed a private investigator's allegedly violent actions in a "bizarre and unfounded" voter fraud investigation.Lopez is an air conditioning repair man, but according to the lawsuit, he was somehow identified as a key suspect in a well-funded and ultimately unsuccessful voter fraud investigation run by Hotze and the Hotze-funded Liberty Center for God and Country. For four days in mid-October, the lawsuit and court documents reveal a team of private investigators followed Lopez around the clock. Court documents make it clear that former Houston Police Department Captain Mark Aguirre was convinced Lopez was at the center of a massive voter-fraud ring that could have harvested as many as 750,000 false ballots. There's still no evidence of that.At 5:30am October 19, court documents say private investigator and Aguirre ran into Lopez's air conditioning repair truck. When Lopez got out to see what happened, court documents say Aguirre held Lopez at gunpoint while other private investigators searched Lopez's truck for up to "fraudulent ballots." Lopez told police he "feared for his life."While he was on the ground at gunpoint, the lawsuit says Aguirre directed unnamed accomplices to search Lopez's truck. Not a single ballot was found.Hours later, an affidavit from an HPD officer says Aguirre told him, "(he and his team) are investigating a voter fraud ballot harvesting conspiracy that (Lopez) is operating ... (Aguirre said) he knew (Lopez) had fraudulent ballots in his truck and at home."Searches of Lopez's home with Lopez's permission yielded none of the "750,000 fraudulent ballots" Aguirre told HPD they would find there.In the lawsuit filed in Harris County court Tuesday morning, Lopez says Aguirre was acting at the direction of and with the approval of Hotze, a longtime Harris County GOP activist. The suit alleges, "Mr. Lopez had been falsely and wrongfully identified and targeted by the Defendants (Dr. Steven Hotze & the Liberty Center for God and Country) as a key figure in Defendants' bizarre and unfounded claims of massive voter fraud and Defendants' well-funded efforts to expose baseless, non-existent claims of voter fraud."It goes on to say Hotze paid Aguirre $266,400 for the operation, included $211,000 "the day after Aguirre's assault on Lopez." The lawsuit claims the payment after the alleged assault is proof Hotze approved of Aguirre's actions.The suit accuses Hotze and the Center of false imprisonment, assault and civil conspiracy.13 Investigates reached out to Jared Woodfill, Dr. Hotze's attorney, who was not aware of the lawsuit. Woodfill says he has not been served and learned of the suit from 13 Investigates. We will update this as soon as we hear a response.Hotze is no stranger to court, but not often as a defendant. This fall he brought several suits, including one federal case that sought to throw out more than 100,000 drive-through ballots. It was not successful.Aguirre is not named as a party in the lawsuit, but is facing felony charges for alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In court documents, prosecutors allege Aguirre "attempted to use his status as a retired Houston Police Department Capt. to influence responding officers." Aguirre is free on bond awaiting trial.