Foul play suspected after body found inside northwest Harris County home, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a body found inside a northwest Harris County home prompted an investigation Friday afternoon.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a male was found dead at a home along Tim Allen Ct. at about 11 a.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said foul play is suspected, but did not reveal additional information on how the victim may have died or in what condition the body was found.

Officials have not said if someone is being questioned or placed into custody, or what led to the discovery.

