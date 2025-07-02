18-wheeler driver wanted after fatally hitting bicyclist on East Freeway and taking off, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-wheeler driver is wanted after allegedly fatally hitting a bicyclist and taking off, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, at about 12:20 p.m., Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to a crash at 15000 East Freeway, near Market and Dell Dale.

Investigators believe a bicyclist was hit by an 18-wheeler driver, who allegedly fled the area.

The bicyclist was confirmed dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.

Traffic was being diverted due to road closures during the investigation, but the crash has since been cleared.