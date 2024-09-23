WATCH LIVE

Minor and adult confirmed dead, 5 hospitalized after Angleton home collapses on family, deputies say

Monday, September 23, 2024 10:05AM
ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people have died, and five others are hospitalized after a manufactured home in Angleton collapsed on top of a family, authorities announced Sunday.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, several family members were working on the home at the 2000 block of CR 49 when it reportedly collapsed, trapping them beneath the structure at 5 p.m.

Multiple local EMS, Fire, and Law Enforcement agencies responded to the scene and reportedly rescued five people.

Of those rescued, four are hospitalized in critical condition, while one is in stable condition.

Tragically, however, authorities have confirmed the deaths of one minor and one adult.

Details are limited as authorities work to investigate why the structure fell.

