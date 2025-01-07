Insider's guide to 2025 Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For 53 years, the Chevron Houston Marathon has brought thousands together in the Bayou City for a celebration of athletes and the human spirit.

The Jan. 19 race is the largest single-day sporting event in Houston, gathering nearly 300,000 participants, volunteers and spectators annually.

Both the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon share a single start line, featuring five corrals with the first starting at 6:55 a.m.

Corrals B,C,D and E follow the first corral using a pulsed start method, with course congestion reduced by way of time intervals separating each corral.

These corrals are assigned based on each runner's predicted finish time, as indicated during registration.

Chevron Houston Marathon Course consists of: Congress, Smith, Franklin, Preston, Washington, Heights/Waugh (southbound side only), West Gray, Inwood, Kirby (northbound side only from Inwood to San Felipe, all lanes from San Felipe to Westheimer, and southbound side only thereafter), Bissonnet, Mandell (southbound side only), Sunset, Main St., University Blvd., Weslayan (both sides until Bissonnet, after Bissonnet on northbound side only), Westpark (including a short out-and-back segment west of its intersection with Newcastle, SW Freeway Service Road, Loop 610 (W Loop S) feeder northbound, Richmond (west bound lanes), Post Oak Blvd. (northbound side only), San Felipe (westbound side only), Tanglewood Blvd. (northbound side only), Chimney Rock (northbound side only until Woodway, after Woodway on southbound lanes only), Memorial Dr. (westbound side only until Loop 610, then eastbound side only), Shepherd, Allen Parkway (eastbound lanes), Dallas, Bagby, Lamar and Avenida de las Americas.

Aramco Houston Half Marathon Course follows the marathon course until Mandell, where it continues east on Bissonnet to Montrose, south on Montrose (southbound lanes), south to Main, around the Mecom Fountain Circle, north on Montrose to Bissonnet (northbound lanes), after Bissonnet north on Montrose on southbound lanes to Allen Parkway, east on Allen Parkway (westbound side) before rejoining the marathon course on Lamar, northernmost lanes of Lamar.

Drivers, be prepared! All lanes of these streets will be closed at 6 a.m. on Jan. 19, unless otherwise noted:

Marathon Course Closures

Congress from Crawford to Smith

Smith from Congress to Franklin

Franklin from Smith to Washington (all lanes except one westbound curb lane)

Washington from Congress to Waugh (all lanes except one westbound curb lane from Franklin to Houston, and one eastbound curb lane from Studemont to Sawyer)

Heights/Waugh (southbound) from Washington to West Gray

West Gray/Inwood from Waugh to Kirby

Kirby (northbound) from Inwood to San Felipe

Kirby (southbound) from San Felipe to Bissonnet

Bissonnet from Kirby to Montrose

Mandell (southbound) from Bissonnet to Sunset

Sunset from Mandell to Main St.

Main St. to University Blvd.

University Blvd. from Greenbriar to Weslayan

Weslayan (from University to Bissonnet

Weslayan (northbound) from Bissonnet to Westpark

Westpark from Weslayan to 610 Service Rd. (all lanes closed except one westbound lane from Newcastle to 610/59 northbound feeder road)

Newcastle from Westpark to I-69 Service Rd. (all lanes except one southbound lane of Newcastle)

Post Oak Blvd. (northbound) from Richmond to San Felipe

San Felipe (westbound) from Post Oak Blvd. to Tanglewood Rd.

Tanglewood Rd. (northbound) from San Felipe to Chimney Rock Rd.

Chimney Rock Rd. (northbound) from Tanglewood to Woodway Dr.

Chimney Rock Rd. (southbound) from Woodway Dr. to Memorial Dr.

Memorial Dr. (westbound) from Chimney Rock Rd. to Loop 610

Memorial Dr. (eastbound) from Loop 610 to Shepherd

Shepherd (all lanes under overpass) from Memorial Dr. to Allen Parkway

Allen Parkway from Shepherd to Bagby

Dallas from Allen Parkway to Bagby

Bagby from Dallas to Lamar

Lamar from Bagby to Avenida de las Americas

Avenida de las Americas from Polk to Rusk

Additional Half Marathon Course Closures

Montrose from Bissonnet to Main/Mecom Fountain

Main (southbound) from Mecom Fountain to Bissonnet

Bissonnet (eastbound) from Main to Montrose

Montrose (southbound) from Bissonnet to Dallas

Montrose (northbound) from Dallas to Allen Parkway

Freeway Exit Ramp Closures

610 West Loop, southbound, exiting to Hidalgo/Richmond

I-69 southbound exit to Newcastle

