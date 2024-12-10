Houston Father sheds 175 pounds, runs marathons worldwide

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- David Chaney hit rock bottom before he turned 30. He weighed 375 pounds and was living a life marked by unhealthy habits. Two back-to-back wake-up calls would change the course of his life forever.

"My future wife and I had been dating for five years, and in the five years, I had gained 150 pounds. She said, 'I cannot stick around and watch you eat and drink yourself to death. I'm out of here.' And then the next day, I went to my best friend's wedding, and I got a DWI leaving the wedding." Chaney said.

He decided to take control of his life while sitting in jail. He quit drinking-something he has now maintained for over 20 years. Chaney also decided to get moving.

"I started walking a mile a day with my dogs, then I started walking two miles a day," Chaney shared.

The father of two, who is now 50 years old, has lost 175 pounds. He has worked to maintain a healthy lifestyle by completing marathons and triathlons worldwide.

Chaney said the Chevron Houston Marathon is the best race he's run in, "I will be out there every January as long as my legs keep working."

The Chevron Houston Marathon is on January 19, 2025 and you can watch it live on ABC13.