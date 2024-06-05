From spectator to marathon runner: Inspiration pushes Houston runner to reach her goals

Halle Garrus had never considered herself a runner, but that changed one Sunday morning. She has now run two marathons and is motivating others to get moving.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- June 5th is Global Running Day. It's a day for runners across the globe to celebrate their passion for the sport and to inspire others. Houston's Halle Garrus is doing just that.

Garrus admits she wasn't much of a runner but changed one early Sunday morning in January 2017. She woke up early, and her parents were watching the Chevron Houston Marathon on ABC13.

The everyday runners inspired Halle, so she decided to give running a try.

She would start with shorter races with the goal of one day finishing a marathon.

The journey from a novice runner to a marathon finisher was not an easy one, but Halle's unwavering dedication and hard work paid off. Joining a running club in Cypress was a turning point, as it provided her with the necessary accountability and inspiration to push her limits and reach her goal.

In January 2022, Halle completed her first Chevron Houston Marathon. The cheers she heard inspired her to beat her goal by 30 minutes. Halle says she ran Houston for herself. She then ran the New York City Marathon to help others, raising $10,000 along the way for New York City after-school programs.

Halle is a 2025 Chevron Houston Marathon ambassador. She is part of an incredible group working to inspire others to join the running community. Global Running Day is a perfect way to start.