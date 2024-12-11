Sebastian flies with the help of his angels

Growing up with cerebral palsy, Sebastian Driver was frequently overlooked, but he refused to let any barriers extinguish his spirit.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sebastian Driver has the biggest smile each time he crosses the finish line.

His mom, Garria Moore, said he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy before he turned two, "He has cerebral palsy, but I like to say cerebral palsy has not stopped who he is."

Moore said many people discarded her son growing up, but Sebastian refused to be dimmed by any obstacle. He was in theater and clubs and fell in love with marathons when he was 16.

"It's just so amazing," Driver told us.

He is part of the Ainsley's Angels, a non-profit organization that pairs runners with people who can't race independently. The runners, or "angel runners," push their partners - giving them a chance to experience the rush of crossing a finish line, something many never thought possible.

"The relationship that he has built with these guys that he calls his brothers or his family is unmatched," Moore said.

Driver is participating in the 2025 Chevron Houston Marathon with Keith Mitchhart of Austin by his side. This will be the third marathon the duo has competed in together.

"He always says that racing makes him feel like he's flying," Mitchhart said.

The Chevron Houston Marathon is on January 19, 2025 and you can watch it live on ABC13.