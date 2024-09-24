2 high school students arrested after making online campus threat, Waller ISD says

WALLER, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Waller ISD students have been arrested for their alleged involvement in reportedly posting a school threat on social media.

Waller ISD officials said they were made aware of a threat made against Waller High School on Tuesday.

The district said one of the students has been charged with a criminal terrorist threat while the other faces a criminal false alarm/report.

Both students will also face disciplinary action, according to school officials.

Officials say that both students were not in possession of any weapons, and the content of their messages was quickly removed from social media shortly after posting the threat.

"Waller ISD and our law enforcement agencies continue to be united in taking all possible measures to protect our students and staff," WISD Superintendent Kevin Moran said. "I am grateful for the FBI's intelligence that identified this content and allowed immediate action. The safety of our WISD family is our highest priority. We will continue to pursue the harshest consequences possible for any individual found in connection with a threat to our students, staff, or schools."

