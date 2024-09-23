13-year-old student accused of making threats to 3 Willis ISD schools through Snapchat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old is facing charges for making social media threats against three separate schools in Willis ISD.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the student admitted to making the threats on social media platform Snapchat.

Authorities confirmed on Monday that the student attends Lynn Lucas Middle School.

The student faces felony charges of making a terroristic threat against Willis High School, Brabham Middle School, and Lynn Lucas Middle School.

"We want to emphasize that any threats of violence are taken with the utmost seriousness. Such actions are not jokes and will result in full legal consequences to ensure accountability and maintain the safety of our schools," the sheriff's office said in a release Monday.

Authorities said the teenager did not have access to firearms, and their parents are cooperating with the investigation.

The motive behind the threats is still unknown.

