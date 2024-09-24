7 students arrested amid multiple school threats to start year, HISD says

A school security consultant believes districts must resolve the root causes of threats and violence that have been reported en masse.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Independent School District, Texas' largest, said recent threats to campuses have led to seven students arrested, many of those on felonies.

In addition, the FBI's Houston field office said more than 30 reports of threats were logged with the bureau since the beginning of the school year.

The numbers reflect authorities' busy start of the fall semester, addressing and investigating threat after threat against campuses.

"Hoax threats are a crime. They are not a joke, and they can have very real consequences," HISD said in a statement, adding that a criminal investigator is assigned to every threat. "Parents and caregivers, please talk to your children about the seriousness of engaging in this dangerous behavior."

HISD was among multiple school districts that investigated on-campus incidents within hours last Wednesday, including a stabbing at Sterling High School and a bomb threat at Bellaire High School.

According to the bureau, the FBI's number of threats in the region is more than any month in the past three years. The FBI also asked any student who spots a threat in an email or social media post to screenshot it and immediately inform the police, a school administrator, or another adult. The bureau advised against posting the screenshot on social media and tagging law enforcement or reposting, sharing, or AirDropping it.

In the last week, Eyewitness News spoke with school security consultant and former U.S. Secret Service employee, Michael Matranga, about what school districts should do to address the incidents.

"If we work on reducing violence and thwarting those other behaviors, we are going to naturally reduce the risk of an active shooting if we reduce the grievances on campus," Matranga said. "That is where we are the most effective."

Matranga believes school districts should invest in mental health professionals, training, and comprehensive behavioral assessment plans. He said not every kid needs to be thrown in jail.

"I think it is counterproductive. I think it will cause further trauma to that child. I don't think it is preventative in nature at all," Matranga said.

