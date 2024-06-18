2 teens arrested after man was robbed and shot while walking home with a woman he met: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police arrested two teenagers who are accused of robbing a man and shooting him late Monday night in northeast Houston.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 4200 block of Tampico Street near Hirsch Road in the Trinity/Houston Gardens area.

According to HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica, the man who was shot was walking home with a woman he'd met a corner store when two boys, believed to be just 14 and 16 years old, robbed him at gunpoint.

They stole his wallet and shot him in the leg, Horelica said, adding that the teens ran away and the woman fled with them.

A married couple driving by at the time stopped to help, police told ABC13. The wife stayed to help the man, while the husband followed the teens to the area of Crosstimbers and Jensen and called police.

"Officers approached the two males who then took off running. They gave chase and caught both males. The 14-year-old juvenile suspect was carrying a backpack, and while he was being chased, threw the backpack, which was later recovered. Once the backpack was recovered ... they found two pistols," Horelica told ABC13.

Police are still searching for the woman seen walking with the man. They believe she possibly has some kind of relationship with the teens.

For news updates, follow Brandon Hamilton on Facebook, X and Instagram.