Car underneath 18-wheeler blocks lanes of Highway 225

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A collision of some sort involving a car and an 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays in the Deer Park area.

Several westbound lanes of Highway 225 near East Boulevard are blocked while emergency crews work to clear the scene.

A heavy-duty wrecker has been brought in to help remove the car from underneath the big rig.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.