11 former HPD officers involved in deadly Harding St. raid re-indicted for alleged overtime scheme

The 11 former officers tied to the deadly Harding Street raid, including Gerald Goines, are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. They are accused of lying as part of an overtime scheme.

11 former HPD officers re-indicted for alleged overtime scheme The 11 former officers tied to the deadly Harding Street raid, including Gerald Goines, are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. They are accused of lying as part of an overtime scheme.

11 former HPD officers re-indicted for alleged overtime scheme The 11 former officers tied to the deadly Harding Street raid, including Gerald Goines, are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. They are accused of lying as part of an overtime scheme.

11 former HPD officers re-indicted for alleged overtime scheme The 11 former officers tied to the deadly Harding Street raid, including Gerald Goines, are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. They are accused of lying as part of an overtime scheme.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several former Houston Police officers who were involved in the botched Harding Street raid are once again facing charges.

The 11 officers were initially indicted in June, but the indictments were later thrown out when defense attorneys argued they were vague.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Charges dropped against several HPD officers involved in botched Harding Street raid

Murder charges against disgraced Houston Police Department officer Gerald Goines have been dismissed again.

The re-indictment doesn't come as much of a surprise after former HPD Officer Gerald Goines -- who led the 2019 raid that left Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle dead -- was convicted of murder and sentenced to 60 years in prison last week. Goines is among the 11 former officers re-indicted.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said publically to the other officers in a press conference that this wasn't over.

The 11 former officers are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. They are accused of lying as part of an overtime scheme and working together to fake their hours.

The total wages allegedly stolen from the city of Houston is at least $30,000 and less than $150,000, according to court documents.

The cases against the indicted officers will likely carry over to the next district attorney, who will be decided by voters in November.

Three of the indicted officers are also facing tampering and theft charges. They're due in court on Friday.

For news updates, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

MORE ON HARDING ST. RAID AND GERALD GOINES TRIAL:

