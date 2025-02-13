Charges dropped in alleged overtime scheme for ex-HPD officers involved in deadly Harding St. raid

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eight former Houston Police officers who were involved in the botched Harding Street raid have been dropped of charges accusing them of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Those officers once served on the narcotics squad of ex-cop Gerald Goines, who was convicted of murder in the case and sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Goines, the lead agent for the Houston Police Department involved in the 2019 raid, lied on an affidavit to obtain the initial no-knock warrant, claiming the homeowners, Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas, were dealing heroin.

A judge quashed the charges against those eight officers last year, but the office of then-District Attorney Kim Ogg took the case back to a grand jury in October and accused the officers of lying on their time sheets.

The total wages allegedly stolen from the city of Houston is at least $30,000 and less than $150,000, according to court documents.

At the time, the police officers union said Ogg was doing it for publicity.

The DA's office echoed that sentiment Thursday morning.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Charges dropped against several HPD officers involved in botched Harding Street raid

Murder charges against disgraced Houston Police Department officer Gerald Goines have been dismissed again.

MORE ON HARDING ST. RAID AND GERALD GOINES TRIAL:

