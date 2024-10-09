Former HPD officer Gerald Goines considered drastic measures during his medical emergency: Sources

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Convicted murderer and ex-HPD officer, Gerald Goines, who was sentenced Tuesday to 60 years in prison, considered 'suicide-by-cop' during his trial, according to ABC13 law enforcement and lawyer sources.

On the day the sentencing phase was set to begin last week, Goines was wheeled out on a stretcher in the middle of a medical emergency.

Surrounded by media cameras and cops, he was loaded into an ambulance, where multiple sources told ABC13 he told deputies he considered grabbing for one of their guns so that they would have to react because he couldn't go to prison.

Goines did not make any moves, and he learned his fate on Tuesday.

"He was a bad person. He negatively impacted thousands of people's lives, including his own family's, including mine," Ryan Tuttle, the son of Dennis Tuttle, told reporters.

With sentencing complete, the trial gag order was lifted, and the family of Rhogena Nicholas and Tuttle, the couple who were married for 20 years and who were murdered in their southeast Houston home, spoke their minds.

"My takeaways? Justice is messy. Justice takes time," Ryan Tuttle, who was surrounded by family and friends, said.

In the hours and days that followed the disastrous Harding Street raid, the couple's family was confused, and neighbors were in disbelief. Meantime, a narrative about a gun-wielding, drug-dealing couple emerged.

"When this first came out, we heard from a lot of public figures, accusing my father, Dennis Tuttle, and Rhogena Nicholas of being drug dealers. They are not, and we would expect a public apology exonerating them," Ryan said.

Art Acevedo, who was HPD's chief at the time, did not respond to a request for comment.

Goines' attorney, Nicole DeBorde, declined to comment on what happened inside the ambulance. After sentencing, she said he is "looking forward to the appeal."

Goines, who admitted to falsifying a no-knock warrant before the deadly 2019 raid, is being held in special housing at the Harris County jail and on a floor reserved for police and accused police killers until his transfer to prison.

The 60-year-old will be eligible for parole in 30 years.

The punishment range for the convictions was 5 to 99 years.

