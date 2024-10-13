Former HPD officer Gerald Goines transferred to TDCJ prison unit, records show

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Houston Police Department officer Gerald Goines, who was convicted of murder in connection with the botched 2019 drug raid that killed two people, has been transferred to prison on Sunday, according to court records.

Goines has been moved and is currently at the Wallace Pack Unit in Grimes County, according to records from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

On Oct. 8, the jury reached a decision on a 60-year sentence for Goines. He received concurrent sentences for the deaths of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas in the 2019 Harding Street raid.

