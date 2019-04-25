Possible tornado rips apart homes and businesses in east Texas town

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A reported tornado touched down in San Augustine County Wednesday night, destroying homes and businesses, the sheriff's office said.

San Augustine County is just east of Lufkin.

The San Augustine Sheriff's Office told ABC13 multiple homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed including a Family Dollar.

East Texas town hit hard by possible tornado



So far, no major injuries or deaths have been reported.

The worst of the damage is along the west side of San Augustine, where power lines are reported down everywhere.

Schools in the area are closed Thursday.



This same storm system also caused serious damage near the campus of Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana, between Shreveport and Monroe.

Two people in Ruston were killed, Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards said.
A severe storm system also caused damage at Louisiana Tech University.



Wednesday afternoon, a tornado touched down in Bryan sending storm debris flying into the air.

FULL STORY: Tornado touches down in Bryan, sending debris in the air

NEW VIDEO: Gary Petersen recorded this footage of a tornado touching down in Bryan on Wednesday afternoon.

