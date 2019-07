EMBED >More News Videos Debris was sent flying by a reported tornado in Bryan on Wednesday afternoon.

BRYAN, Texas (KTRK) -- New videos into the ABC13 newsroom show a tornado that touched down in Bryan.The storm sent debris flying into the air Wednesday afternoon as a tornado touched down briefly.The National Weather Service says the tornado touched down at FM 1179 and Coyote Run, as reported by Texas A&M University meteorology students.In all, four buildings were damaged by the tornado, NWS says.ABC13 Chief Meterologist Travis Herzog isthat could affect the Houston area Wednesday evening and overnight.