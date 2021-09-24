port of houston

Port of Houston targeted by hackers believed to be with foreign government, authorities say

EMBED <>More Videos

Port of Houston targeted by cyber criminals, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major U.S. port was the target last month of suspected nation-state hackers, according to officials.

The Port of Houston, a critical piece of infrastructure along the Gulf Coast, issued a statement Thursday saying it had successfully defended against an attempted hack in August and "no operational data or systems were impacted."

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly initially disclosed that the port was the target of an attack at a Senate committee hearing Thursday morning. She said she believed a "nation-state actor" was behind the hack, but did not say which one.

RELATED: 2 container terminals to reopen after 'hardware failure' at Port of Houston

"We are working very closely with our interagency partners and the intelligence community to better understand this threat actor so that we can ensure that we are not only able to protect systems, but ultimately to be able to hold these actors accountable," she said.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said the hack was "concerning" and said the U.S. needed to "push back against these nation-state actors who continue to probe and to commit these crimes against our public and private sector entities."

The hack involved ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus, a password management program. Easterly's agency, the FBI and the U.S. Coast Guard issued a joint advisory last week warning that the vulnerability in the software "poses a serious risk" to critical infrastructure companies, defense contractors and others.

Cybersecurity has become a key focus of the Biden administration. A devastating wave of cyberattacks has compromised sensitive government records and at times led to the shutdown of the operations of energy companies, hospitals and schools.

The SolarWinds espionage campaign, which the U.S. government said was conducted by Russian hackers, exposed the emails of 80% of the accounts used by the U.S. attorneys' offices in New York and affected several other departments. The Associated Press reported in June that suspected Chinese state hackers had recently targeted telecommunications giant Verizon and the country's largest water agency.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyhoustonhackingport of houstoncyberattackhouston ship channelsecurity
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PORT OF HOUSTON
COVID's impact on trade may last another 18 months, expert says
2 Port of Houston terminals reopen after 'hardware failure'
Port of Houston sees record number imports during pandemic
Man dies after falling from ladder at Port of Houston, officials say
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News