2 crew members killed and 1 hurt in ship fire at Port of Houston, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people died after a fire onboard a ship at the Port of Houston, according to authorities.

The fire happened in the control room of a vessel at the Barbours Cut Terminal.

Port of Houston officials confirmed that two crew members from the ship died during the fire, and a third was transported to the hospital via Life Flight for burns.

Officials said the ship was being fueled by a barge that pulls up alongside the vessel when the fire ignited.

The flames have since been contained, but the area will be monitored for 24 hours per protocol, Port of Houston said.

The Harris County Fire Marsal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.