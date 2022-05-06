Suspected burglar mowed homeowner's lawn before trying to steal lawn mower, Port Arthur police say

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in Port Arthur, Texas, are looking for a man they said was seen on surveillance video mowing a homeowner's lawn.But it didn't end there. According to authorities, the suspect, who they identified as Marcus Hubbard, tried to take off with the lawn mower, but ultimately had to leave it behind.Port Arthur PD shared the video on their Facebook page as they are looking for Hubbard.The bizarre incident happened at about 8 p.m. on April 1, though it doesn't appear this was an April Fools' joke.In the video, the man is seen dragging the lawn mower right into view, then taking the time to grab a gas can and fill the mower.It's not clear if he ever turned it on as the security camera video doesn't have any audio.Police say Hubbard mowed the front yard and the back yard, but it doesn't look like there is any debris or grass clippings moving around as he passes over the lawn.According to officials, when officers arrived, Hubbard was seen running away while dragging the lawn mower with him. He ended up abandoning it in an alley and escaping. None of that is captured on video.Hubbard has an outstanding warrant for burglary of a building.Police are asking that anyone with information about Hubbard or any other crime call Port Arthur PD at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS (8477).Callers won't be asked their name and may be eligible for a cash reward.