Man arrested after allegedly breaking into garage, running in backyards: 'Wasn't a possum after all'

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in jail after allegedly breaking into a Pasadena man's garage Saturday and then jumping fences in a bid to outrun police.

Ricardo Garcia is charged with burglary and drug possession.

The homeowner told Eyewitness News that Garcia broke a garage window, then turned on the lights and started rummaging through boxes.

He said Garcia initially ran away when confronted but returned to the house several more times that night and started tapping on windows.

Neighbors said Garcia jumped fences and raced through their backyards on Ray Drive.

"I had heard something rumbling around in the backyard, but I figured it was a possum because sometimes we get possums back there," Dennie Clemons said.

Police eventually tracked Garcia down using a heat-seeking drone and cornered him in Paul Bauer's backyard on the next street over.

"We heard yelling in the backyard, 'Get down! Get down! Get down!'" Bauer said.

