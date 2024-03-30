20-year sentence given to Woodlands apartment employee after climbing into girl's bed naked in 2022

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A Woodlands apartment complex employee will spend 20 years in prison for breaking into an apartment and climbing into a girl's bed naked from the waist down, according to court documents.
The video above is from a previous report.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested the then 25-year-old Junior Sierra on the charge of felony burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a sex offense on Aug. 16, 2022.
The MCSO Special Victims' Unit responded to the apartment complex, where detectives determined Sierra was both an employee and a resident of the Montfair apartments. Deputies said the man was found naked from the waist down.
