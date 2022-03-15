Father marks one-year since wife and three sons killed in crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A growing pile of stuffed animals, notes, and mementos crowd around a light pole at the intersection of FM 2920 and Gosling Road in Spring.This is where a 28-year-old mother and three of her children were killed in a fiery crash one year ago."It feels like it just happened," said Damien House, the husband, and father left behind to bury his family.House says the 365 days that have passed have done little to ease his grief.His wife, Porsha Branch, and three of their sons, 7-month-old Drake, 2-year-old Messiah, and 5-year-old King were killed after their car burst into flames in an intense seven-car crash."When you see the car, it was like, there is no way they would have survived that," said House.Investigators say another driver, Daniel Canada, was speeding up to 115 miles an hour before he crashed into the back of Porsha's car as she sat at a red light.Her sedan was crushed, and investigators say at least five other cars were hit.Canada's blood-alcohol level was reportedly .15, nearly twice the legal limit.He walked away with bumps and bruises."That's a lot of alcohol to be in your system. It has to stop, like, right now. Because if it doesn't, the next person is going to do it, then the next person is going to do it, then people are going to keep losing loved ones and stuff like this," said House.Court records show that at the time of the crash, Canada was out on probation for evading police in Gregg County and had five open warrants in Liberty County.Just 30 minutes before the horrific crash, Canada was pulled over by a Harris Co. Sheriff's Deputy for speeding.The Sheriff's Office previously released this statement:ABC13 asked for an update regarding the internal review. A spokesperson with HCSO said they are working to provide an answer.House says he is trying to stay strong for his three other children, 11-year-old Lyndon, 8-year-old Paris, and 5-year-old Da'money."They cried last night. They cried today. They were waiting for this day. They marked it on their phone. I hate to see them suffer," said House.The jury trial for Canada is set to begin on April 22.For House, he says justice is a life sentence with no parole."It could have been somebody else instead of my family, so it has to stop. It has to stop. You have innocent people losing kids, wives, grandmothers, aunts, all of the above. It has to stop. It has to," said House.