SOCIETY

Houston lawmaker wants to end "Confederate Heroes" holiday

EMBED </>More Videos

There's been talk for years about removing a confederate memorial from the state Capitol. But now, one state lawmaker has filed a bill to eliminate Confederate Heroes Day.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There's been talk for years about removing a confederate memorial from the grounds of the state Capitol.

Last year, a Houston man was even sentenced to six years in prison for attempting to blow up a confederate monument in Houston. But now, one state lawmaker has actually filed a bill to eliminate a state holiday that celebrates confederate heroes.

"It's a part of the history that you don't want to continue to remember," said State Representative Jarvis Johnson of Houston. "Everyone has had relatives that have done a dastardly deed, and I don't think it's necessary to embrace that aspect of our history."

Johnson says there is nothing heroic about the confederacy, and he thinks a holiday commemorating confederate heroes makes no sense.

He's filed House Bill 1183. It would eliminate Confederate Heroes Day from the list of eight state holidays. Confederate Heroes Day is celebrated on Jan. 19. He says previous bills have sought to rename the holiday and move its date. HB 1183 gets rid of it all together.

"At the end of the day you chose to fight for an idea of keeping another human being in bondage," said Johnson. "We shouldn't celebrate that. Those are not heroes."

Previous versions of the bill, sponsored by other legislators, failed to make it to the floor for a vote. Johnson hopes his bill becomes law.

Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyconfederate monumentconfederate flagholidaytexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Check This Out Houston
Winning $1M lottery ticket sold in north Houston
Man reunites veteran with dog tags after finding them
SPONSORED: H-Town Spotlight
More Society
Top Stories
5 measles cases in Harris, Montgomery, Galveston counties
N. Texas man sentenced after impregnating 11-year-old girl
Dense sea fog blowing in again on Tuesday
DASHCAM VIDEO: Plane bursts into flames midair before crash
Girls in sex abuse case were the 'aggressor': judge
Tony Buzbee confronts burglar at his River Oaks mansion
Truck crash on 610 E. Loop could cause hours of delays
Sexual assault suspects leave victim in grassy field: police
Show More
Woman pistol-whipped during purse snatching in SW Houston
Voter roll purge could affect thousands in Houston: mayor
Robbery suspect locks self inside Gallery Furniture restroom
Child suspect killed during attempted robbery in SE Houston
Border patrol agent killed during traffic stop near Abilene
More News