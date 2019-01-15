POLITICS

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick take the oath of office

Gov Abbott and Lt. Gov Patrick address the crowd in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Three thousand attendees were expected on the Capitol's north steps for the inauguration of Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.


This is the second inauguration for both men, who handily won re-election in November.

This is the first time the inauguration is on the north side of the Capitol.

After the 90-minute ceremony, the inaugural committee is hosting a barbecue on the Capitol grounds.

An inaugural ball Tuesday night features music from Texas music legend George Strait.

