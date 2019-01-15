“Today is the dawn of a transformative session that will usher in a new era. A new era for children, teachers, and taxpayers” —@GovAbbott pic.twitter.com/tsdb4CWodE — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) January 15, 2019

“Despite the exceptional heights to which Texas has climbed, I believe we have only risen to the foothills of what we can become” —@GovAbbott #txlege #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/ib662EnJxz — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) January 15, 2019

“We can do more to educate the next generation and keep them safe at school.”—@GovAbbott #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/0VX9S2mLdo — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) January 15, 2019

“From moments of triumph to horrors of tragedy, generation after generation, Texans have been tested. And Texans have prevailed.”—@GovAbbott pic.twitter.com/PxylYZY4LP — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) January 15, 2019

Three thousand attendees were expected on the Capitol's north steps for the inauguration of Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.This is the second inauguration for both men, who handily won re-election in November.This is the first time the inauguration is on the north side of the Capitol.After the 90-minute ceremony, the inaugural committee is hosting a barbecue on the Capitol grounds.An inaugural ball Tuesday night features music from Texas music legend George Strait.