'Join our ranks': Dallas Fire Fighters Association offering jobs to Houston firefighters

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- The Dallas Fire Fighters Association is hoping to recruit Houston firefighters days after Sylvester Turner was elected to his second four-year term as mayor.Houston's Proposition B, the voter-approved pay parity plan for Houston firefighters, has caused turmoil between HFD and the city of Houston.The union group took to Twitter saying, "Now that Houston has re-elected a terrible anti-firefighter Mayor all of the @FirefightersHOU are welcome to come to Dallas and join our ranks."The stance is a show of support for the Houston firefighters' union, and does not necessarily represent an official stance position of city leaders.The tweet went on to mention the Dallas Fire Department's starting pay, which is $61,367, according to the DFFA's tweet.Turner won the mayoral race by a double digit margin over challenger Tony Buzbee, who had broad support from Houston firefighters.His referendum approved by voters last year is still on hold after the city opposed its implementation. It is still going through legal challenges.