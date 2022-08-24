HPD investigating scene where an officer fired at a suspect in Splendora

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police officers are headed to a scene involving an officer who opened fire on a suspect in the Splendora area.

On Tuesday, police shared that officers are investigating a shooting at 14717 Eastex Freeway. Police said an officer fired his weapon at a suspect. No officers were injured in the incident.

Details regarding what prompted the shooting or the suspect's condition were not immediately known.

An ABC13 crew is headed to the scene. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

