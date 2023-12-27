End of police chase involving 18-wheeler shuts down East Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An apparent police pursuit has come to an end on the East Freeway. The main lanes are shutdown in both directions at Sheldon Road.

It seems to be the tail end of pursuit of some sort. Authorities have an 18-wheeler surrounded with their weapons drawn.

The driver has not exited the vehicle.

Spike strips were reportedly used, bringing the big rig to a halt, but at least one wheel can be seen still spinning as the truck is at a stop on the shoulder of the freeway.

