Police chase ends with surrender before car goes up in flames in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are involved in an active pursuit of a suspect on the northwest side of town.The driver of a silver sedan led officers westbound on Highway 290 before pulling over to a stop on the inside shoulder just past Fairbanks/North Houston.The car has suffered some front bumper damage and has at least one flat tire. Shortly after two people got out of the car and walked backwards into police custody, smoke and flames appeared from under the hood of the car.Officers quickly approached and checked for any additional occupants.All lanes of Highway 290 are westbound are shut down.It's not yet known what prompted the chase.