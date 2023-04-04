A driver is dead after he crashed during a short chase with authorities on South Wayside in southeast Houston, police told ABC13 on Tuesday.

Driver killed when he was ejected during rollover crash and chase in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is dead after he crashed during a short pursuit with authorities in southeast Houston, police told ABC13 on Tuesday.

It all started at about 1 a.m., when authorities tried to stop a driver in a Mercedes that ran a red light at the intersection of Cullen and Bellfort.

The person continued to speed eastbound on Bellfort, running multiple red lights, said HPD Asst. Chief B. Tien.

The chase only lasted about a minute, and ended when the suspect lost control as he approached South Wayside. His car rolled, and he was ejected.

Police said they tried to save his life, but he did not survive.

Authorities said they don't believe that the vehicle was stolen, so it wasn't immediately known why the person took off.

According to HPD, the incident will be classified as an in-custody death, so internal affairs will also be investigating.

The officers involved are on administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard protocol.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.