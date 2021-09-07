World's largest outdoor escape game brings 1-day treasure hunt to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Gather up ye scallywags and get ready to plunder some booty. Theis blowing down to Houston.Dubbed the world's largest outdoor escape game, Thedescends on Houston on Saturday, Oct. 23, and participants have the chance to win some actual treasure loot.Produced by Florida-based firm City Scavenger, The Pirates Treasure Hunt is a touring adventure that's part escape-room experience, part outdoor scavenger hunt, and all about the booty.