7-year-old finds second-largest diamond of the year at park in Arkansas

MURFREESBORO, Arkansas -- A seven-year-old made one of the biggest discoveries of the year.
Aspen Brown found a three-carat diamond at a park in Arkansas.
She was celebrating her birthday with family at Crater of Diamonds Park when she found the golden brown diamond.
Although the park is known for being a place where visitors can find diamonds, most people don't.
This is the second-largest diamond discovered there this year.
Park officials say the diamond may have been resurfaced when a contractor dug a trench in August to help manage erosion in the park's 37-acre diamond search area.
The land was mined by commercial diamond hunters prior to being turned into a state park.
CNN contributed to this report.