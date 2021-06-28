treasure hunt

Treasure chest hunt underway for $10K hidden in Rocky Mountain wilderness

By Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

Treasure chest full of $10K hidden in Rocky Mountains

SALT LAKE CITY -- A grand search is underway for what two friends claim is $10,000 in hidden treasure, creating a riddle-laced hunt that combines the virtual with the real, rugged Rocky Mountain wilderness.

John Maxim and David Cline are using Instagram to periodically post clues to where it might be found.

RELATED:Multimillionaire Forrest Fenn's treasure hidden, worth $1M, found in Rocky Mountains

The updates have pinpointed it somewhere along the western edge of the Rocky Mountains, with many hypothesizing that it's in the state of Utah.

RELATED:New book gives clues to find hidden treasure chest somewhere in US

Both Maxim and Cline teamed up to do a similar treasure hunt last year with $5,000 in hidden cash. The men say their reason for doing the hunts is to bring families together and bring some positivity to the world.

The friends have posted clues on their social media pages, but say those who sign up for the email list on their website, UtahTreasureHunts.com, will receive the extra hints one day early.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyutahhidden adventuressocietyu.s. & worldtreasure huntoutdoor adventures
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TREASURE HUNT
World's largest outdoor escape game coming to Houston next month
New book gives clues to find hidden treasure chest
What we know about candy factory giveaway
Man who founded Jelly Belly name to give candy factory away
TOP STORIES
Omicron variant research at UTMB finds troubling results
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
Show More
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News