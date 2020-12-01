Society

New book gives clues to find hidden treasure chest somewhere in US

By Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO -- "Somewhere in the USA, a treasure chest lies hidden," says author Daniel Jacobsen, and all you have to do to find it, is read his newly-released book The Hatter's Hat - Lost Tales of Wonderland.

Jacobsen penned the children's fantasy story as a prequel to Lewis Carroll's 1865 classic, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. But Jacobsen's version contains something much more real than talking Cheshire cats and dancing playing cards.

RELATED: Multimillionaire Forrest Fenn's treasure hidden, worth $1M, found in Rocky Mountains

Within its pages are clues for finding hidden treasure, which is buried somewhere here in the United States.

What's inside the treasure chest?

"There are rubies, sapphires, over 140 beautiful diamonds, silver, gold, rare collectible coins dating all the way back to the 3rd century of the Roman Empire, a 24-karat gold plated 'Alice in Wonderland' charm bracelet, and more," Jacobsen said on the treasure hunt website.

In total, everything may be worth somewhere between $10,000-$20,000.

"During these crazy times, I wanted to give people a reason to turn off the television sets and get back out into nature," Jacobsen writes online.

Jacobsen hasn't given clues on what region of the country to look, only that the hints lead to a chest with a golden key and hidden message, written on a $100 bill.

Find the key, reveal the secret message, and unlock the treasure, according to Jacobsen.

If you think you have what it takes to crack the code, visit the Wonderland Treasure website here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybookshidden adventuresreadingfun stuffu.s. & worldtreasure huntoutdoor adventuresjewelry
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alexis Sharkey's husband says he's receiving death threats
HPD investigating Briar Forest's 2nd domestic killing in 2 weeks
'Miracle' baby survives Wharton crash that killed 4 relatives at once
Tech giant HP Enterprise leaving California for Spring, Texas
Decorated Marine dies 16 years after injury in Iraq War
HISD says 42% of its students failed classes in 1st grading period
Wet roads could make for a messy Wednesday commute
Show More
Astros' Josh Reddick now a free agent
Spring Branch ISD students, parents concerned about in-person finals
Mom of slain ex-UH athlete says his actions 'shouldn't define him'
Galveston organization helps family of 20 during pandemic
Coronavirus was likely in US as early as December 2019: Study
More TOP STORIES News