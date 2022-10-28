'No clue': Phillies and Astros players have fun guessing oddball questions from mascots to Halloween

ABC13 did ask players about both sides. But not about each other. We asked when it comes to their mascots, who would take the title?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During World Series media day, some questions stumped players on both teams, but it had nothing to do with the game.

When you're facing a massive media crowd, you're sure to get stumped on a question or two. "That's a tough question," Astros pitcher Seth Martinez said.

When you're four games away from a championship, finding the answer isn't always easy. "Alright, you're getting me here," Martinez said.

"They're both green with a belly," Astros pitcher Ryan Stanek explained. "I don't know. I'm going to go with Orbit because that's our guy."

"We got the best mascot in the whole league, for sure," Astros infielder David Hensley said.

"Orbit is pretty creative," Martinez said. "He has his own style. Has his own way of getting the crowd going. So, Orbit."

Astros players have their mascot's back, but still need to learn more about him. "His tongue? Is it green or orange? I don't know," Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker said.

"Is it orange," Hensley wondered. "His tongue? Orange," Stanek wondered.

A trick question because Orbit doesn't show his tongue. As for Orbit's favorite food, no one seemed to know he enjoyed moon pies, according to his bio.

"Orbit? No," Astros catcher Christian Vasquez said. "I'm new here so I need to talk to him."

The Phillies have one of the best mascots of all-time. The Phillie Phanatic is a member of the mascot hall of fame. "The Phanatic has the size advantage," Phillies player Kyle Gibson explained.

"There's only one answer for me there," Phillies player Alec Bohm said.

"I'm a little biased, but I would have to say the Phanatic," Phillies player Brian Kaplan said.

The Phillies stand by their mascot, but when it comes to knowing where the Phanatic came from, they're stumped.

"Gosh, he's got to be from some far distant land somewhere," Gibson said. "No clue. No clue whatsoever," Kaplan said.

According to the Phanatic's bio, he came from the Galapagos Islands.

While there's debate over the team's mascot, both share a common bond this World Series. We're not talking about the Fall Classic, but a holiday in the middle of it.

Monday is Halloween. It's also game three. It doesn't mean they can't have fun.

"I have one of those T-rex costumes," Tucker said. "I don't really wear it. I think I wore it once."

"I think we're supposed to be the Flintstones, but we've been having trouble finding the costumes in our size so we might just be having her dress up," Stanek said.

"My daughter is going to be a deer, and my son is going to be a pirate skeleton," Kaplan said.

"Last year in the World Series in Atlanta the kids trick-or-treated in the hotel," Stanek recalled. "We had candy for everybody."

A hotel tradition players plan to take part-in again since they'll be on the road for Halloween. Which means, players without kids need to come through with candy.

"Now I better. If that's a thing I better have candy," Martinez said.

Here's a full schedule of when and where each game of the best-of-seven series will be played. ABC13 sister network ESPN Radio is the official English-language radio broadcasting home of the World Series.

Game 1 : at Houston, Friday, Oct. 28, 7:03 p.m.

: at Houston, Friday, Oct. 28, 7:03 p.m. Game 2 : at Houston, Saturday, Oct. 29, 7:03 p.m.

: at Houston, Saturday, Oct. 29, 7:03 p.m. Game 3 : at Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 31, 7:03 p.m.

: at Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 31, 7:03 p.m. Game 4 : at Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7:03 p.m.

: at Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7:03 p.m. Game 5* : at Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7:03 p.m.

: at Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7:03 p.m. Game 6* : at Houston, Friday, Nov. 4, 7:03 p.m.

: at Houston, Friday, Nov. 4, 7:03 p.m. Game 7*: at Houston, Saturday, Nov. 5, 7:03 p.m.

* if necessary

