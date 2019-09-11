Orangutan named Pumpkin at Houston Zoo dies at 34

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5350061" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 archive film of the Houston Zoo, on June 17, 1962

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Zoo said a male orangutan died of heart failure after undergoing years of treatment.On Wednesday, the zoo posted to its Facebook page announcing the death of 34-year-old Pumpkin. The zoo said Pumpkin came to them about three years ago and had a known heart condition that was being treated by a team of vets and local specialists."He will be remembered as an incredibly sweet, smart, and inquisitive orangutan who was great with his keepers and other orangutans," announced the zoo.According to the zoo, cardiac disease is a known problem for great apes, like orangutans, and say Bornean orangutans are one of the most endangered apes in the world.