deadly shooting

Deadly shooting prompts exit closure on Hwy 249 SB, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Deadly shooting prompts exit closure on Hwy 249 SB, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly shooting Saturday afternoon prompted a closure on the Mills Road exit on Highway 249 southbound, according to police.

Police said one person was rushed to the hospital after being shot on Highway 249 at West Greens on the inbound side of the frontage road. The victim later died at the hospital.

Authorities did not say whether the victim was a man or woman.

Due to the closure, traffic has been cutting though the parking lot on the Tomball Parkway.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more updates.

For updates on this story, follow Roxie Bustamante on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimedeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingtrafficroad closure
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Jurors at Kim Potter trial resume work Wednesday
19-year-old killed in drive-by shooting outside apartment complex
Man charged with capital murder in death of League City yacht dealer
Closing arguments begin for ex-officer charged in Daunte Wright death
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News