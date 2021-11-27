Deadly shooting prompts exit closure on Hwy 249 SB, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly shooting Saturday afternoon prompted a closure on the Mills Road exit on Highway 249 southbound, according to police.Police said one person was rushed to the hospital after being shot on Highway 249 at West Greens on the inbound side of the frontage road. The victim later died at the hospital.Authorities did not say whether the victim was a man or woman.Due to the closure, traffic has been cutting though the parking lot on the Tomball Parkway.