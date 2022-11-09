Pedestrian hit and killed by Chevy pickup with headlights off in E. Houston, deputies say

The two other people walking with the victim say that before the crash, they heard a vehicle accelerating.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in east Houston on Tuesday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 1000 block of Nadolney Street.

Upon arrival, officials say the pedestrian was in the ditch with life-threatening injuries. First responders attempted to perform life-saving measures, however, they say the victim died at the scene.

Officials say the 32-year-old victim was walking northbound when a black Chevrolet pickup truck veered into northbound the lanes, and hit the victim.

One of the two other people walking with the victim said that before the crash, he heard a vehicle accelerating. Officials say that when he looked up, he saw the Chevy with no headlights coming toward them.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene.

The case remains under investigation.