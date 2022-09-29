Search underway for driver who ran over and killed pedestrian on Southwest Freeway

The pedestrian was in a moving lane of traffic on the freeway when he was struck by two cars, police said. The second driver stopped, but the first took off.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died after he was hit by two cars on the Southwest Freeway overnight.

It happened in the 5600 block of I-69 Southwest Freeway around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Houston police said a 69-year-old man was in a moving lane of traffic on the freeway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.

The driver took off and failed to stop and render aid, HPD said. That driver has yet to be found.

Investigators did not have a description of the wanted vehicle.

Then, a second vehicle, a tan Chevrolet Equinox, also struck the pedestrian, police said.

The second driver stopped and called 911.

When paramedics arrived, the victim was pronounced dead.

Police said the second driver was questioned, determined not to be impaired, and then released.

Investigators said it's unclear why the victim was in a moving lane of traffic.

Anyone with information on the wanted driver and vehicle in this case is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.